25-year-old man killed in Panipat in suspected hate crime

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Haryana’s Panipat allegedly by his wife’s relatives who were against the intercaste marriage.

The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Kumar of Bhola Chowk in Panipat. According to the police, the incident took place in Panipat’s busy market area on Friday night, and the accused can be seen running away in a CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the locality.

Neeraj and Komal (21), who lived in the same locality, got married nearly 45 days ago in a local court. The woman’s family members, however, were not happy with the union as the man belonged to the Other Backward Classes while the woman was a member of the Scheduled Caste, read the complaint lodged by Gulshan Kumar, father of the deceased.

Kumar alleged that Komal’s brother Vijay Kumar, alias Chhota, and her cousin Pawan Kumar were not happy with their marriage and had threatened to kill him a few days ago.

“Based on the complaint lodged by Neeraj’s family, an FIR has been registered against Pawan Kumar and Vijay Kumar under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Panel Code and sections 25 and 54 of the Arms Act,” deputy superintendent of police (Panipat ) Virender Saini said. A few people have been detained in connection with the case and further probe is on, added an official.