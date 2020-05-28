254 attacks on Mumbai Police staff, helpline gets record number of calls: Deshmukh

A day earlier, on Wednesday, the Maharashtra Home Minister strongly dismissed reports about possible deployment of the Indian Army in Mumbai and Pune for 10 days amid rising coronavirus cases. (ANI PHOTO.)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that there has been a steady increase in the number of calls received on the police helpline 100, in connection with attacks on police personnel deployed during lockdown and also on frontline healthcare workers in the state. The minister said that a total of 254 instances of assaults on policemen had been recorded till date.

“As many as 96,697 such calls have been received on the police helpline. There have been 254 instances of assaults on policemen that have left 86 of them injured. There have been at least 40 attacks on healthcare professionals too,” Deshmukh said.

The helpline calls led to at least 833 arrests during the last two months, the state home minister said. Maharashtra, is the worst-affected state during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease and has reported over 50,000 Covid-19 positive cases, almost one-third of the country’s total count of coronavirus patients.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, the Maharashtra Home Minister strongly dismissed reports about possible deployment of the Indian Army in Mumbai and Pune for 10 days amid rising coronavirus cases.

“A rumour is being spread on WhatsApp and other social media platforms that the Army will be deployed in Mumbai and Pune to implement 10 days of strict lockdown. This is completely untrue,” Deshmukh had tweeted.

“The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has initiated action against those spreading this rumour. Do not forward such messages,” he posted.

Responding to the fake news that had been circulating, the Mumbai Police urged the people of Mumbai not to fall prey to it.

“If it reaches you, break the chain and do not forward. All essential supplies will be available and movement permitted only as per lockdown guidelines,” the Mumbai Police had tweeted.

The lockdown in Maharashtra is due to continue till May 31.