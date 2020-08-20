Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 26 who helped passengers of crashed plane in Kozhikode contract Covid-19

26 who helped passengers of crashed plane in Kozhikode contract Covid-19

District Collector K Gopalakrishnan, Superintendent of Police Abdul Kareem and 21 officials, including police and fire force personnel, also involved in the rescue operations, had also tested positive.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 16:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Malappuram Kerala

Officials inspect the wreckage of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. (ANI)

As many as 26 volunteers who reached the Air-India Express plane crash site in Kozhikode, 48 km from here, and evacuated the injured passengers on August 7, have tested positive for Covid-19.

“As far as my information from the airport sources goes, as many as 26 local people, involved in the rescue operations, have tested positive for the virus so far and are now under medical care,” the Malappuram District Medical Officer Dr K Sakeena told PTI.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

District Collector K Gopalakrishnan, Superintendent of Police Abdul Kareem and 21 officials, including police and fire force personnel, also involved in the rescue operations, had also tested positive.

Nineteen people, including the pilot andco-pilot, were killed and several injured when the flight with 190 people on board overshot the table-top runway and fell into a valley and broke into pieces.



The youngsters, who all stay around the airport area, had rushed to the accident site braving the heavy rains and Covid-19 fears and taken the injured to the various hospitals, drawing praise from various quarters, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The volunteers had been asked by the Health Minister K K Shailaja to go on quarantine after one of the deceased passengers tested positive for the pathogen.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pooja Bedi says past relationships didn’t make her wary of marrying again
Aug 20, 2020 16:19 IST
Hoping CBI won’t investigate Sushant’s case as it did Dabholkar murder: Pawar
Aug 20, 2020 16:21 IST
Opposition set to corner UP govt on increasing crime rate during monsoon session
Aug 20, 2020 16:17 IST
England, Australia players won’t require quarantine in UAE: RCB chairman
Aug 20, 2020 16:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.