26-year-old Gujarat man held for hurling abuses, giving rape threats to stand-up comedian: Cops

Shubham Mishra later took down the video and apologised for the abusive comments he made against Agrima Joshua. (@Vadcitypolice/Twitter )

A 26-year-old Vadodara resident was arrested on Sunday night following outrage over his video that surfaced on social media where he could be seen hurling abuses at a female stand-up comedian, police said.

Shubham Mishra had on Saturday posted a video on his Instagram account wherein he can be seen passing derogatory remarks against stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua and giving her rape threats over her year-old video on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Maharashtra.

Mishra’s arrest came as the National Commission for Women (NCW) sought immediate action against him. Late Saturday, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote a letter to Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha regarding the video that was going viral. “The NCW is committed to creating safe online space for women and ensuring cyber security to women and is perturbed by the rise in use of cyberspace to instigate crime against women,” she said in the letter.

Vadodara City Police took suo moto action against Mishra for uploading and sharing the video. “We have detained him and initiated legal process for registration of FIR against him under relevant section of IPC and IT act,” they wrote on Twitter.

The NCW also took to Twitter to inform about Mishra’s arrest and reassured people about their commitment to safety of women.

“Following @NCWIndia Chairperson @sharmarekha’s letter to #DGPGujarat, Vadodara Police has arrested Shubham Mishra. #NCW hopes this would be a lesson for all those who threaten women online. We are committed towards ensuring safety and security of #women,” the NCW wrote on the microblogging site.

Mishra later took down the video and apologised for the abusive comments he made.