Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 26-yr-old’s body severed below waist after train hit, dies after 14-hr battle for life

26-yr-old’s body severed below waist after train hit, dies after 14-hr battle for life

Emergency medical officer Dr Mohammed Meraj had said Monday, Harshvardhan’s body was severed below the hip joint.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 17:25 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Shahjahanpur

A resident of Hathorha village under Roza police station, the man had allegedly laid himself down on the tracks with the intention of killing himself, police said. (HT File Photo)

A 26-year-old man whose body got severed from waist downwards after a train ran over him died at a hospital here after battling for life for close to 14 hours, police said Tuesday.

The man had allegedly attempted suicide by jumping before a train on the tracks behind Hathauda stadium early on Monday.

“He was brought to the trauma centre on Monday. A team of doctors was pressed into service, but he died at 11.50 pm on Monday,” Government Medical College spokesperson Pooja Tripathi said Tuesday.

She said the man, a taxi driver, was administered blood regularly but he could not survive. “He died of shock,” she said.

A resident of Hathorha village under Roza police station, the man had allegedly laid himself down on the tracks with the intention of killing himself, police said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination. Emergency medical officer Dr Mohammed Meraj had said Monday, Harshvardhan’s body was severed below the hip joint. The driver of a goods train was apparently the first to come across the macabre site of the severed portion of Harshvardhan’s body lying along the tracks. He had informed the police.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

British PM Boris Johnson calls off India visit, cites need to oversee response to Covid-19
by HT Correspondent
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
by Shishir Gupta
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Kids with behavioural issues, focusing on diversion yields positive results
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
HC quashes petition seeking cap on Covid-19 charges in private hospitals
by Gerard de Souza
Govt recommends citizens to get vaccinated. Check eligibility, required documents here
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
India to sign $2.5-billion contract for 56 transport planes for IAF
by Rahul Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.