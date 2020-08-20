27.7% in Punjab’s containment zones have antibodies against Covid

A total of 27.7% people in Punjab’s containment zones were found positive for Covid-19 antibodies, indicating that they were infected by and had recovered from the novel coronavirus.

The sero survey was conducted by the state health department in containment and micro-containment zones where the risk of people getting infected was very high.

The survey findings, submitted to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh during a Covid-19 review meeting on Thursday, showed the SARS-CoV2 antibody prevalence in containment zones was the highest in Amritsar district at 40%, followed by 35.6% in Ludhiana, 33.2% in SAS Nagar, 19.2% in Patiala district and 10.8% in Jalandhar.

This was Punjab’s first exclusive sero survey, and was conducted in the five containment zones from August 1 to 17, in a systematically selected random sample population of 1,250.

The earlier surveys were more generalised and were conducted by the state governments in coordination with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the result of which were never released.

For the Punjab survey, the selected containment zones had reported the highest number of Covid cases and were located one each in Patiala, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar districts.

The sample included 250 people from each zone, and from each selected household, one adult above the age of 18 years was randomly chosen for the survey.

Overall, the seroprevalence of SARS CoV-2 antibodies was found to be 27.8% in the containment zones.

“However, in the remaining parts of the cities, prevalence of SARS CoV-2 would be lower, and in rural areas, the prevalence would be much more lower than that in urban areas, as per the report of the survey, which was aimed at finding out the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies (IgM/IgG) using rapid antibody testing kits,” said a government spokesperson.

Can’t determine herd immunity

The Punjab government’s health advisory expert group chief Dr KK Talwar said not many conclusions should be drawn from the survey as it reflects the scenario only in containment zones and micro-containment zones.

“This survey only shows us the results of our containment strategies. The herd immunity can only be determined by a state level survey of the general populace, which the ICMR is expected to start in all states this week,” said Dr Talwar.

He said team of trained field assistants and laboratory technicians collected the data under the supervision of a medical officer. ASHA/ANM facilitated the survey by identifying households in each restricted zone.

After explaining the purpose of the survey, written informed consent was obtained. After the interview, the lab technician collected venous blood samples under aseptic conditions. The samples were taken to the district public health laboratory for rapid antibody tests.