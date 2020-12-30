Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 27 UK returnees to Odisha untraceable, vague addresses hinder search

27 UK returnees to Odisha untraceable, vague addresses hinder search

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said zone-wise teams have been formed to trace the returnees.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 07:47 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Authorities say several returnees from UK had mentioned their international numbers among their details, making it difficult to trace them. (PTI Photo)

Amid reports of 6 UK returnees to India testing positive for the new variant of Covid-19, the Odisha government on Tuesday said that at least 27 residents of Odisha, who have returned from the United Kingdom in the last month, are untraceable.

Of the 181 passengers who have returned to Odisha from the UK between November 30 and December 21, 154 could be traced, said director of Public Health, Dr Niranjan Mishra. “Though at least 92 of them had given only their phone numbers and vague address, we could reach around 65 of them today through persistent efforts. These UK returnees are spread across 18 districts in the State, of which a majority were in Bhubaneswar. There is nothing for these returnees to worry about. We will study their genome sequence and are following the SOP issued by the Centre,” he said.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said zone-wise teams have been formed to trace the returnees based on their phone numbers and addresses. “Many people had used their international contact numbers for ticket booking which is a hurdle in tracing them. By tonight or tomorrow, we will get the entire list of the number of UK returnees and also those accessible or untraceable. We are verifying the list of returnees,” he said.

Also Read: Odisha to introduce quota in engineering, medical colleges for state-run school pass outs

Chaudhary said, in the first phase, BMC had received a list of 20 travellers who had returned from the UK, of whom only three travellers had tested positive for Covid-19. Their swab samples have been sent to Pune for genome sequencing in order to find out if they had contracted the new Covid variant.

Meanwhile, Odisha government geared up for Covid-19 vaccination drive with 21 lakh syringes and 26 ice-lined refrigerators arriving in Odisha. Health and family welfare department director and vaccine in-charge Bijay Panigrahi said 339 ILRs will be brought to the state in the coming days. A database of 3.26 lakh health workers has been prepared for the vaccination in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No meaningful outcome of talks with China on LAC standoff: Rajnath Singh
by Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
by Rhythma Kaul
Centre, farmer unions to hold sixth round of talks today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
110 new Covid-19 cases per million population in India in last 7 days: Govt
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Encounter with terrorists resumes outside Srinagar with fresh firing
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi records minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Eibar without Messi
by Associated Press
Ten ways Covid-19 has changed the world economy forever
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.