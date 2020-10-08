Sections
27-year-old unemployed engineer dies by suicide in Dehradun

Police said the man’s family had taken him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The man was the youngest among five brothers. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

A 27-year-old man died by suicide at his home on Wednesday afternoon in Dehradun’s Indra Colony area. He was an engineer but was unemployed, police said.

No suicide note was found from the spot.

“The Kotwali police station of Dehradun got information about the suicide from the hospital where he was taken by his family. He used to live with his family including his parents and three brothers in the Indra Colony area where he took the drastic step in the afternoon,” said Arun Mohan Joshi, senior superintendent of police, Dehradun.

“He was the youngest among five brothers and was an engineer but was out of job. He was in the room during the afternoon when the incident happened. He was then rushed to hospital by his family members where doctors declared him brought dead,” said Joshi.



He said no suicide note was found from the spot and reasons behind the suicide are not known yet.

Meanwhile, in another incident, police found the body in the Yamuna river of a 32-year-old man who went missing while bathing on September 12.

The deceased identified as one Ashish Rawat, a resident of Dehradun had gone for a picnic near the river with three of his friends.

According to the police, the four men were bathing in the river when he was swept away by the current. The local police and state disaster response force men tried to find him but failed. His body was found stuck between two boulders in the river on Wednesday.

