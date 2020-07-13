Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 28,701 new Covid-19 cases, 500 deaths take India’s tally beyond 8.78 lakh

28,701 new Covid-19 cases, 500 deaths take India’s tally beyond 8.78 lakh

The health ministry’s dashboard showed 553,470 people have been cured of the viral disease, 18,850 between Sunday and Monday morning, taking the recovery rate to 63%.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

There are 301,609 active cases of Covid-19 across the country. The death toll in India, the third worst-hit nation in the world, stands at 23,174. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stood at 878,254 with another single-day spike of 28,701 fresh cases and 500 deaths, according to the Union health ministry on Monday.

India has added nearly three lakh Covid-19 cases in the last 13 days—on July 1 there were 585,493 infections.

The health ministry’s dashboard showed 553,470 people have been cured of the viral disease, 18,850 between Sunday and Monday morning, taking the recovery rate to 63%.

There are 301,609 active cases of Covid-19 across the country. The death toll in India, the third worst-hit nation in the world, stands at 23,174.



Also read: Plasma therapy a ray of hope as Covid-19 patient comes out of ventilator support

The country’s worst-affected state of Maharashtra has 254,427 Covid-19 cases and 10289 deaths, while Tamil Nadu has reported 138,470 infections and 1,966 fatalities. Delhi has had 112,494 Covid-19 cases and 3,371 deaths so far.

Several states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam, have extended their lockdown curbs in hotspots in yet another attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“India’s clinical protocol has focused on early detection through widespread testing, surveillance, prompt triaging and clinical management of cases,” Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.

“This has resulted in one of the lowest case fatality rate of 2.66%. Our success can be seen in the recovery rate which is almost 63% with more than 5.3 lakh patients recovered,” he said.

Also read: Pune lockdown starts from today. Here’s what you need to know

He added as the country proceeds further into Unlock 2.0, it is critical to ensure that everyone relies on the “social vaccine” of “do gaj ki doori” and must follow appropriate behaviour.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 12.8 million people have contracted the viral disease and 568,528 have succumbed till date.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Narottam Mishra is MP home minister, Yashodhara Raje Scindia gets sports. Check full list
Jul 13, 2020 10:43 IST
RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: How to check BSER Rajasthan Class 12 commerce results on HT Portal
Jul 13, 2020 10:42 IST
New Zealand cricketers to start squad training this week: NZC
Jul 13, 2020 10:42 IST
Divvya Chouksey dies, Amitabh thanks fans for prayers for his health
Jul 13, 2020 10:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.