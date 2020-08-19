Sections
28-day vaccination drive launched to save cows from foot and mouth disease in Prayagraj

The Prayagraj animal husbandry department has launched a massive drive to inoculate cows and other cattle from the deadly ‘muhpaka and khurpaka’ disease (Foot and Mouth Disease – FMD). The 28-day drive was launched on Monday and will continue till September 16.

‘Muhpaka and khurpaka’ is a fatal disease which claims the lives of hundreds of cattle and other hoofed animals each year in rural areas, causing heavy losses to farmers and dairy owners. As a special drive this year, to save the lives of cattle, Prayagraj Animal Husbandry department has launched the vaccination drive on a massive scale.

Chief veterinary officer RP Rai said that the vaccination drive has been launched in all parts of the district. For the purpose, 68 teams have been constituted on block development level across the district. All 68 teams comprise 1,000 vaccinators who will approach every cattle owner and dairy farmer as per the roster.



