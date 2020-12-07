Sections
Home / India News / 28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease

28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease

Hospital authorities said 345 patients have been admitted with symptoms of epilepsy, seizures, giddiness, vomiting and frothing at the mouth in the last two days.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 14:23 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

A woman showing symptoms of epilepsy being taken to a hospital in Eluru town of Andhra Pradesh Sunday night. (PTI)

Another 28 people suffering from symptoms of a mysterious disease were admitted to the government hospital in Eluru town on Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district in overnight even as chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy flew down to the town to visit the patients.

According to hospital authorities, as many as 345 patients were admitted with symptoms of epilepsy, seizures, giddiness, vomiting and frothing at the mouth in the last two days.

“Since Sunday night, another 28 patients were admitted to the hospital, including five patients on Monday morning. So far, 180 patients were discharged after being treated for symptoms,” the hospital said.

A 45-year-old man, identified as Sridhar from Vidyanagar area of Eluru town succumbed to the mysterious disease on Sunday evening. Though his family members took the body home, the police took it back to the hospital again late in the night for autopsy to find out the actual reason.

