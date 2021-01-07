28 nursing college students test positive for Covid in Karnataka’s Kolar

As many as 28 nursing students at Devaraj Urs College in Kolar, about 70 kilometres from Bengaluru, have tested positive for Covid-19. Of these, 27 hail from Kerala and one student is from West Bengal.

Medical, dental, nursing and AYUSH colleges had been reopened from December 1 in Karnataka. According to health department officials, about 400 students and staff have been tested till now. Those who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated in hostels and are being given medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said that vaccination dry run will be conducted at 263 places across the state on Friday. Dr Sudhakar said a detailed discussion was held with the Centre regarding preparation and distribution of Covid vaccine. “Earlier, it was planned at three locations in each district, but we are prepared to conduct it at seven locations in each district. This dry run will be held at 24 district hospitals, 20 medical colleges, 43 taluk hospitals, 31 community health centres, 87 primary health centres, 30 urban primary health care centres and 28 private health centres across the state,” he said.

The minister also said that the Centre has provided 2.4million syringes, and that the state has ten walk-in coolers, four walk-in freezers, 3,201 Ice Lined Refrigerators (ILRs), 3,039 deep freezers, 3,312 cold boxes, 46,591 vaccine carriers and 225,749 ice packs. The Centre has also provided 64 Large ILRs with the capacity of 225 ltrs each.

As many as 630,000 healthcare workers serving in both the government and private sector have registered for vaccination. Police, health workers, defence personnel and Corona warriors will get vaccine on priority, said the minister.