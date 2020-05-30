284 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, 24 deaths

Sections
The total number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 11,881 and death toll rose to 822, as 284 new Covid-19 patients and 24 fatalities were reported on Saturday, the state health department said.

Out of 27 coronavirus deaths in Gujarat during the day, 24 took place in Ahmedabad.

On the other hand, 518 out of 621 Covid-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals in the state on Saturday were from Ahmedabad.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Saturday launched a 104-ambulance service to take patients to the nearest hospital for treatment if they are unable to go on their own.



Any person suffering from a health condition can dial 104 toll-free number to call the well-equipped ambulance, the civic body said.

The service is in addition to the mobile clinic service -- Dhanvantari Arogya Rath -- launched over a week ago, through which health check-up of around one lakh persons has been conducted, the AMC said.

The municipal corporation has also disbursed Rs 11.30 lakh to 73 `coronavirus warriors’ -- doctors, lab technicians and other medical staff who contracted virus while doing their duty.

This includes 45 staff of the city health department, and 28 contractual staff, the AMC said.

