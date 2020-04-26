Sections
Home / India News / 293 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi’s tally closer to 3,000

A total of 877 people have recovered from Covid -19 so far in Delhi.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Push carts lined along a stretch in a deserted Sadar Bazar during lockdown, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Delhi recorded 293 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday to take its tally to 2918, the state health department said in its bulletin.

Eight people recovered on Sunday to take the total recoveries to 877. The national capital now has 1,987 active cases while the total number of deaths stood at 54.

Out of the 54 casualties, 10 were aged less than 50, 15 were between 50 to 59 years and 29 were in the age group of 60 and above, the bulletin said.

The state government carried out 2,094 tests on Sunday. It has so far tested 37,613 people out of which 2,918 have tested positive. The results of 2,533 tests are pending.



Meanwhile, the Delhi government has raised the number of containment zones to 97.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal made an emotional appeal to people who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma for those fighting for their lives.

Convalescent plasma therapy uses a blood component called plasma, which contains the virus-fighting antibodies, from people who have recovered from the infection to treat those who are severely ill with Covid-19.

The Delhi government which started plasma technique trials a few days ago has said that results have been encouraging so far.

Plasma is the almost-clear liquid left behind after red and white blood cells and platelets are removed from the blood.

