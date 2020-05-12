2G net services restored in Kashmir

Indian policemen guard as Kashmiri Muslims pray while the head priest, unseen, displays a relic of Islam's Prophet Muhammad at the Hazratbal shrine, on the occasion of the Prophet's birth anniversary in Srinagar, India. (AP)

Low-speed 2G internet services were restored across the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday six days after they were suspended along with pre-paid mobile phones in view of the anti-insurgency operation in which top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed along with an aide in Pulwama.

The prepaid mobile phones were restored on Friday, but the 2G services continued to remain suspended. Principal Secretary (home) Shaleen Kabra issued an order for the restoration of internet mobile services in Kashmir on Tuesday.

The high-speed 4G internet services have remained suspended since telecom services were restored in Jammu & Kashmir in phases. A communications blackout was imposed in the region in August last year when Jammu & Kashmir was divested of its special status.

The Supreme Court on Monday tasked a high-level committee of civil servants with deciding on the restoration of 4G mobile internet, responding to a petition that argued the absence of high-speed connectivity had hindered access to the latest information and advisories about Covid-19.

Authorities have repeatedly snapped mobile internet services whenever there have been gunbattles between militants and security forces.

Officials were anticipating attacks on security forces on 17th of Ramzan that marks the anniversary of the battle of Badr in which a few hundred Muslims led by the Prophet defeated much-powerful opponents in the 7th century Arabia, according to people aware of the matter. Last year also, there were similar reports about the possibility of attacks around the same time.

The people said it was decided last week that 2G services will be restored after the 17th of Ramzan passes off peacefully. Since the day passed off peacefully, the services were restored on Tuesday.