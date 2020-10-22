2G services extended in J-K, high-speed data in Ganderbal, Udhampur

Sections
Services in the whole of the region will be available for post-paid sim cardholders only.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 09:01 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Srinagar

Internet services were extended in the Union Territory until November 12 (AP)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration extended 2G internet service facility for the residents of the Union Territory till November 12 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as per the order high-speed mobile data services will be available in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts.

Furthermore, the order specified that fixed-line internet connectivity, without any speed restrictions, will continue to be made available.

“The directions shall be effective from October 21, 2020 and remain in force till November 12, 2020, unless modified earlier,” the order copy by the Principal Secretary to the Government, Shaleen Kabra, read.

The officials have been asked to communicate the same to the service providers in the region.

