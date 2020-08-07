‘2nd tragedy of the day’: Ex-minister after plane crash, landslide in Kerala

An Air India Express plane from Dubai, with 191 passengers on board, overshot the runway in Kerala breaking into two and killing the pilot, tweeted former Union minister of state for tourism KJ Alphons.

Alphons also described it as the “second tragedy of the day” in Kerala after landslide in Idukki district killed 15 people, while many are still feared trapped. The rain has hampered the rescue operations.

“Second tragedy of the day in Kerala : Air India Express skids off the run way at Kozhikode, front portion splits , pilot dies and lots of passengers injured . All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn’t catch fire,” tweeted Alphons.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement that the plane landed amid heavy rains and then crashed.

“Air india Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut, person on board 191, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing Runway 10, continue running to end of runway and fell down in the valley and broke down in two pieces,” said the DGCA.