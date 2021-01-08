2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know

Sections
Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh will not be participating in this dry run as they have already conducted them in all their districts.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 07:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A dry run was carried out in eight districts on December 28-29 and the first countrywide drill covering 74 districts was held on January 2. (Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times)

The second phase of nationwide coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination dry run, the largest such drill undertaken so far, will be conducted across 33 states and Union Territories (UTs) on Friday. A dry run was carried out in eight districts on December 28-29 and the first countrywide drill covering 74 districts was held on January 2.

“The lessons learnt from the earlier exercise will be made use to execute another dry run. Whatever was lacking earlier has been rectified, and will be tested in Friday’s dry run,” Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told states and UTs in a meeting on Thursday.

Here is all you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine dry run:

- The process began days after India’s drug regulator gave its clearance for two Covid-19 vaccines -  Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

- The dry run on Friday will be conducted across 737 districts of the country.



-  All participating districts will identify three types of sessions for the mock drive: district hospital, medical college/private health facility, urban/rural outreach. Following this, beneficiary registration, micro-planning and vaccination will take place. Then, site organisers will have to hold review meetings after the session to gather feedback, Vardhan has said.

- Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh will not be participating in this dry run as they have already conducted it in all their districts.

- Vardhan has asked state health ministers to submit their inputs after the dry run gets completed.

- According to a statement issued by the Union health ministry, states and UTs are likely to receive the first supply of Covid-19 vaccines shortly. The mock drills being conducted are aimed at familiarising district and block-level officials with the process of Covid-19 roll-out and vaccination.

- The Co-WIN digital platform, government’s Covid-19 vaccination online portal, will also be tested through these exercises.

