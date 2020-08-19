Sections
3.17 crore samples collected for coronavirus testing so far, says ICMR

The figure includes 8,01,518 samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:32 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

With a spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 count reached 27,67,274 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A total of 3,17,42,782 samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing in India as of Wednesday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The Covid-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated patients and 52,889 deaths, according to the Ministry.



