3.17 crore samples collected for coronavirus testing so far, says ICMR

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

With a spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 count reached 27,67,274 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A total of 3,17,42,782 samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing in India as of Wednesday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The figure includes 8,01,518 samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

With a spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 count reached 27,67,274 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The Covid-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated patients and 52,889 deaths, according to the Ministry.