3,713 Covid 19 cases in Tamil Nadu lead to third highest single day spike in running

Tamil Nadu broke its own record for the highest number of coronavirus cases reported in a day for the third day in running with 3,713 fresh Covid 19 cases registered on Saturday, as per the state health department. The state’s tally of people infected with Sars-Cov-2 has now risen to 78,335 along with the total number of deaths caused by the disease—1,025—of these 68 casualties were reported in the last 24 hours.

The numbers on Saturday went past the record daily cases registered in the past two days-- 3,645 on Friday and 3,509 on Thursday. The death toll recorded on Saturday was also more than 46 casualties reported on Friday and 45 reported on Thursday, according to the data released by the state government.

State also discharged 2,737 patients on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 44,094. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 33,213.

State capital of Chennai is the worst affected city with close to 50,000 coronavirus infections. A total of 10,77,453 samples have been tested in the state so far in state’s 89 testing facilities including 47 government labs and 42 private labs.

Over 48,000 patients who have tested postive for the disease so far are males and roughly 30,000 females have tested positive.

State health secretary J Radhakrishnan said that the state was focusing on increasing the number of tests to cover the population street-wise for early detection and treatment.

“On an average 9,000 to 10,000 tests are being carried out in Chennai per day and 32,500 tests per day in the State from 13,500 in the past.

Tests are carried out by personally visiting each household in the districts,” he said.

“We are literally chasing the Coronavirus, to reduce the instances of positive cases and COVID-19 related deaths, as well,” Radhakrishnan said.

The testing has revealed a disturbing fact that close to 4,000 children under the age of 12 are infected in the state.

Tamil Nadu has announced a fresh lockdown from June 19 to June 30 in Chennai and parts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Thiruvallur districts. Most relaxations have been withdrawn and only shops and retail outlets for essentials are permitted to operate from 6 am till 2 pm.