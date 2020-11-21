3,813 challans issued in Delhi for not wearing facemask, violating social distancing in two days

The Delhi Police on Saturday said that they issued 3,813 challans in two days for breach of Covid-19 safety protocols. People wre challaned for not wearing masks, spitting in public places and violating social distancing norms, said.

The officials added that people’s behaviour towards the coronavirus disease outbreak remains casual.

“As of Saturday, Delhi Police has issued 1,306 challans for not wearing facemask in public places, one challan for spitting, and 51 challans for violation of social distancing norms today,” according to news agency ANI which reported the data till 4 pm.

Additionally, 735 face masks were also distributed to needy people, ANI reported, quoting police officials.

Data shared by the Delhi Police showed that a total of 2,507 challans were issued for various violations under Covid-19 guidelines (till 4 pm on Friday), of which over 2,000 challans were issued to people not wearing masks, police officials said.

The revised challan of Rs 2,000 kicked in on Friday evening after Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal gave his nod to amend Delhi Epidemic Disease Management of Covid-19 Regulations 2020.

The national capital is battling a surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi on a war-footing, prompting the AAP government to announce sweeping measures including a steep Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks, reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals, doubling testing centres in every district and postponement of non-critical surgeries at health facilities.

As of Saturday, Delhi reported 5,879 new infections, pushing the cumulative tally to 5,23,117. The national capital also reported 111 new deaths, which took the death toll to 8,270.

The positivity rate in Delhi again climbed to 12.9 per cent on Saturday after it declined 10.59 per cent a day earlier.