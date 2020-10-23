Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 3,882 new cases in Delhi, highest since sept 19; positivity rate jumps to 6.61%

3,882 new cases in Delhi, highest since sept 19; positivity rate jumps to 6.61%

So far, 344,318 people in Delhi have been infected and 6,163 fatalities recorded in the seven months since the first case was reported in the city on March 2.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for coronavirus testing at a mobile Covid-19 testing van, at New Ashok Nagar, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The number of daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recorded in Delhi continued on an upward trend, inching closer to the 4,000-mark as the Capital added 3,882 infections on Thursday — the highest since September 19.

So far, 344,318 people in Delhi have been infected and 6,163 fatalities recorded in the seven months since the first case was reported in the city on March 2.

The positivity rate — the proportion of tests that come out positive for Covid-19 — was at 6.61% on Thursday, the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin showed. The seven-day average of positivity rose from 5.4% to 6.4% in the last two weeks.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage



Experts say the recent increase in the number of samples testing positive for Covid-19 could be attributed to the rise in molecular tests such as the RT-PCR that are more accurate in diagnosis than the antigen tests.



Over 16,000 RT-PCR tests daily have been conducted for the last two days. On average 14,877 daily RT-PCR tests were carried out in the last seven days, accounting for 27.9% of the total tests conducted in the time period. This is an increase from the average of 11,528 tests per day carried out the week before (making up 23.2% of the total tests) and the 9,254 two weeks ago (19.2% of total tests).

The molecular RT-PCR test amplifies the genetic material of the virus collected using a throat or nasal swab and is very sensitive. The alternate Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) are cheap, can be deployed in dispensaries and clinics, and give results within 15 minutes. But they are not as sensitive as RT-PCR and are prone to throwing up false negatives i.e. diagnosing people who are infected with Covid-19 as uninfected.

“The sensitivity of the rapid antigen test is about 60 to 65% at best; if we use more RT-PCR tests, of course we will detect more cases. But I think the current increase in the cases is not just because of the RT PCR tests; there might be some increase happening for real. It is the festive season, people are stepping out, going shopping and all this leads to increase in the transmission of the infection and higher number of cases,” said Dr Shobha Broor, former head of the department of microbiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The Delhi government had scaled up testing three-fold to about 60,000 tests a day in September after the city saw a surge in the number of cases of Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
Oct 23, 2020 00:57 IST
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Oct 22, 2020 22:48 IST
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Oct 23, 2020 00:59 IST
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Oct 22, 2020 23:35 IST

latest news

Delhiwale: The job with the thermometer gun
Oct 23, 2020 02:36 IST
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on October 23
Oct 23, 2020 02:23 IST
Wind shift brings drop in air quality in Delhi
Oct 23, 2020 02:09 IST
Govt to sell onion buffer stock, relax import rules
Oct 23, 2020 01:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.