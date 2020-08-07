Sections
3 arrested in Assam for abduction, murder of 5-month-old infant

The body has been sent for post mortem and a case has been lodged under various section of IPC for kidnapping for murder, theft and trespass.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 15:35 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Police began their investigation soon after getting information and were able to nab all the three accused on Wednesday evening itself. (Representational Image)

Police in Assam’s Cachar district have arrested three persons on charges of allegedly kidnapping and murdering a five-month-old boy, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday when the baby, who was sleeping with his parents, was kidnapped from his house in Sonai Kajidahar area after the abducters s gained entry by breaking the window panes.

“As soon as we got information we started the investigation and were able to nab all the three accused on Wednesday evening itself. On sustained interrogation they admitted to murdering the child soon after the kidnapping,” said Cachar superintendent of police Bhanwar Lal Meena.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the body of the infant was dug out from a forest area on Thursday night.



“Though the kidnappers made ransom calls in order to divert probe or maybe try and extract some money, the ransom doesn’t seem to be the main motive. We are trying to ascertain the motive, which could be something personal as one of the accused is the maternal uncle of the dead child,” said Meena.

The body has been sent for post mortem and a case has been lodged under various section of IPC for kidnapping for murder, theft and trespass.

Following detection of the infant’s body, dozens of local residents blocked a road in the area demanding stringent punishment for the accused. According to the police, the situation is under control and vehicular movement has been restored.

