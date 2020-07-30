3 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack by Manipur terror group

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Assam Rifles soldiers faced an ambush from the People’s Liberation Army, a Manipur-based terror outfit. (Reuters File Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)

Three personnel of Assam Rifles were killed and six others injured after an attack from terrorists in Manipur on Thursday.

The personnel belonged to 4 Assam Rifles unit. The attack was carried out by local group People’s Liberation Army in Chandel district.

According to news agency ANI, the attackers first carried out an IED blast and then fired at the troops.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area which is 100 km from Imphal, ANI further reported.

More details are awaited.