3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Three Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district were shot dead by terrorists late on Thursday evening. The three include the district general secretary of the party’s youth wing.
Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:07 IST
A police officer said The Resistance Front, a terror group propped up last year by Pakistan’s intelligence agency had taken responsibility for the attack. “It has also warned of more attacks targeting politicians,” the officer said