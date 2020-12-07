Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 3 children dead, over 50 people fall ill in Bihar’s Rohtas district

3 children dead, over 50 people fall ill in Bihar’s Rohtas district

As many as 18 out of the 46 people examined by the medical team tested positive for malaria, however, the reason for others falling ill is not clear yet, said an official

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 10:32 IST

By Prasun K Mishra, Hindustan Times Sasaram

Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three children have died and over 50 tribal people have fallen ill, allegedly after consuming contaminated water at Chunhatta village in Rohtas district of Bihar, said an official on Sunday.

As many as 18 out of the 46 people examined by the medical team tested positive for malaria, however, the reason for others falling ill is not clear yet, said an official.

The incident took place on Friday but the forest and health officials came to know only on Saturday after being informed by the mukhiya, following which civil surgeon Dr Sudhir Kumar along with his team of doctors rushed to the village 135km from district headquarters of Sasaram.

The deceased were identified as Ravi Oraon, 10, Fulmati Kumari, 11, and Premsheela, 10, both daughters of Gorakhnath Oraon.



Also read | Centre to bear cost of key stretch of land for Patna outer ring road project

Those ill have been admitted to different hospitals of Adhaura, Bhabua and Dehri and some of them are critical, said village chief Shyam Narayan Oraon, and they mostly comprise labourers who had been working on two watersheds of forest department in Chenari forest. “A forest department team is camping at the village to help the people,” said divisional forest officer (DFO) Pradyumn Gaurav.

The DFO said over 60 tribal labourers belonging to Chunhatta village had been brought to Chenari forests for the watershed work. A camp had been set up at Chatari village where they were living with their families.

As the work was almost complete, the labourers were ferried by department vehicles to their native village on Friday, he said. Some of them developed symptoms like fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach ache but delayed going to doctors till their condition deteriorated, said the official.The actual cause behind the incident will be clear once the medical team returns from the hilly village, the DFO said

The civil surgeon could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
Dec 07, 2020 10:24 IST
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Dec 07, 2020 10:03 IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit farmers protesting at Singhu border
Dec 07, 2020 10:21 IST
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, visibility reduced to zero at Palam weather station
Dec 07, 2020 10:35 IST

latest news

US on alert after link surfaces between Nevada govt website, ISI-linked company
Dec 07, 2020 10:33 IST
With 32,981 fresh Covid-19 cases, trend of fewer than 40,000 daily infections continues for 8th day
Dec 07, 2020 10:25 IST
‘Complaints are there in big project’: Bihar deputy CM on tap water promise
Dec 07, 2020 10:24 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 07, 2020
Dec 07, 2020 10:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.