Home / India News / 3 CRPF soldiers killed in Kupwara encounter

3 CRPF soldiers killed in Kupwara encounter

Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF and the army have launched a search operation in the area to track down the militants involved in the attack.

Updated: May 05, 2020 02:10 IST

By HT Correspondent and Press Trust of India, Hindustan Times Srinagar

On Monday, militants opened fire at the Central Reserve Police Force soldiers in Kralgund area of the north Kashmir district. (ANI Photo )

Three CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured when militants opened fire at them during a patrol in Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Monday.

The incident comes just a day after five security personnel, including two Army officers, lost their lives during an encounter in the district’s Handwara.

On Monday, militants opened fire at the Central Reserve Police Force soldiers in Kralgund area of the north Kashmir district.

Officials said the three CRPF jawans were killed on the spot. A brief shootout ensued as the CRPF personnel opened retaliatory firing. The body of an unidentified 15-year-old civilian was also recovered from the attack site .



Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF and the army have launched a search operation in the area to track down the militants involved in the attack.

“The operation is still underway,” a CRPF spokesperson said.

