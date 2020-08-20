3-day session of Uttar Pradesh assembly gets underway today

A Covid-19 test has been made mandatory for members of both the Houses. (PTI photo)

The three-day monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly gets underway today under the shadow of Covid-19 at a time when the opposition has sought a debate on the pandemic and the law and order situation in the state.

The session will be held amid unprecedented security and special seating arrangements - a first for the UP assembly.

The deadly virus has already claimed the lives of two ministers Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan in the state. The state’s tally of Covid-19 infection cases stood at 1,67,510 as of Wednesday and the death toll was 2,638.

A Covid-19 test has been made mandatory for members of both the Houses.

With Covid protocol in place, the mask on the face of the MLAs will serve as an entry ticket to the House even after they have cleared Covid-19 test, arrangements for which had been made near their residences and at the Vidhan Bhawan premises.

Principal secretary, legislative assembly, Pradeep Dubey said, the security staff can check the identity card of the MLA before allowing entry in case of a doubt.

After paying homage to Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, former Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon and two sitting members Virendra Singh Sirohi and Paras Nath Yadav, the state assembly will be adjourned for the day on Thursday.

When the assembly sits again on Friday, the opposition is set to raise the demand for a debate on Covid-19.

An indication in this regard came soon after leaders of major political parties attended an all-party meeting convened by speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Wednesday to seek their cooperation for smooth conduct of the business of the House.

“Yes, we will raise the demand for a debate on the Covid-19 and the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh,” said leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary on the phone.

Chaudhary is under home quarantine and will stay away from the House on medical advice. Samajwadi Party leader Narendra Verma attended the all-party meeting on his behalf. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Lalji Verma, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Apna Dal (Sone Lal) leader Neel Ratan Patel and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Praksh Rajbhar attended the meeting.

Asked about their stance, BSP’s Lalji Verma and Congress’s Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said their parties too would demand a debate on Covid-19 and law and order situation. Other issues likely to be raised include the problems of farmers and the flood fury, they said.

CM Adityanath said the monsoon session has been convened during the pandemic to meet the constitutional responsibility of holding sittings of the House within six months.

He also said the session would provide an occasion for a debate on Covid-19. A debate on Covid-19 in the House would send a new message to the world, he added.

The state government also proposes to get bills passed to replace 17 ordinances promulgated after the last session.

The government is likely to present the first supplementary demand for grants for 2020-2021 during the session.

Earlier, Dikshit said the UP legislature was the first in the country to hold its session during the pandemic. He said legislatures in other states, like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, had held their meetings for a motion of confidence.