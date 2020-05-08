Sections
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive

The 31-year-old policeman’s wife and son lived in Sonepat while he himself lived in a rented accommodation in North Delhi, close to the Bharat Nagar police station where he was posted.

Updated: May 09, 2020 00:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

When the constable died of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the Sonepat administration had got his wife, son and other family members tested for Covid-19 after his cremation. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

Three days after a Delhi Police constable died of coronavirus in the national capital, his wife and three-year-old son also tested positive for Covid-19 in Haryana’s Sonepat on Friday, a district administration official there said.

Though it remains unclear how the policeman’s 27-year-old wife and son got infected,

Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-west), said that the constable had been with his family in Sonepat for 10 days until April 4, when he returned to duty in the national capital.



When the constable died of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the Sonepat administration had got his wife, son and other family members tested for Covid-19 after his cremation.

“On Friday, the test results of his wife and son returned positive. They are being looked after,” the official from Sonepat said.

