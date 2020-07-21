3 dead, 2 missing as incessant rains lash Uttarakhand

Vehicles are seen submerged on a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Haridwar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )

Incessant rainfall has claimed three lives, including two minors, in the past 24 hours across Uttarakhand.

In Pauri Garhwal district, a private car driver died, while two passengers were missing after their vehicle was swept away by strong currents due to heavy rains in Kotdwar on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

The private taxi, bearing a Delhi registration number plate, was returning to the national capital carrying two passengers after dropping two others at Dugadda near Kotdwar, the police said.

“The incident occurred at around 2 pm, when the private taxi was heading towards Kotdwar town from Dugadda after dropping two passengers there. The vehicle’s driver is identified as Bhupender Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, but lived with his family in south Delhi’s Munirka area. He used to drive a private taxi in Delhi. On his way back, Singh picked up two passengers for Kotdwar,” said Manoj Raturi, station house officer (SHO), Kotdwar police station.

“The car got swept away on the way, as the mud came down flowing at a high speed from uphill into a monsoon-fed rivulet alongside the road. Though Singh was thrown out of the car, he was rescued. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries later. While the other two passengers in the car got swept away,” the SHO added.

A search operation has been launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) authorities along with local police personnel to trace the two missing persons, Raturi said.

“The missing persons are suspected to have been swept far away from the spot, as the water current is strong. Their footwears were found at least 500 metres away from where they went missing. Perhaps, their bodies will be found after the water level goes down,” he added.

In Udham Singh Nagar district, two minor boys drowned in a pond, whose water level has increased due to rainfall, on Monday while taking a bath.

Kuldeep Singh Adhikari, in-charge of the ITI police station at Kashipur, said, “Two boys drowned in a pond at Paiga village in Kashipur on Monday. They have been identified as Asif Ali (13) and Robin (9).”

Dr. Rajiv Chauhan of LD Bhatt Government Hospital said the minor boys were brought dead on arrival.

Intermittent rains continued across the Himalayan state on Tuesday and waterlogging incidents were reported from many parts.

In Haridwar district, waterlogging affected traffic movement at several places, including Chandracharya Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Sandesh Nagar Colony, Vivek Vihar, Awas Vikas, Kankhal, Jwalapur, Moti Bazaar, and parts of Ranipur.

In Chamoli district, NK Joshi, district disaster management officer, said the road leading to Badrinath shrine is still blocked near Pipalkoti, a landslide-prone zone, due to falling of debris from the mountain.

“Though the blockade, which was on since Monday, was partially lifted on Tuesday afternoon, the falling debris from the mountain has disrupted traffic flow again,” Joshi added.

On Tuesday afternoon, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert --- the public is urged to steer clear of potentially dangerous areas --- for the next 24-hours in five districts, including Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli.

The IMD authorities have advised the district administrations to be on their guard and maintain a strict vigil at settlements such as people living nears banks of rivulets, streams, and landslide-prone areas.

On Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, Pauri, and Nainital districts.