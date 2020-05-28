Sections
3 Delhi Jal Board staff test Covid-19 positive, water utility’s office to be shut for 2 days

To curb the spread of the highly contagious infection, the second floor of the Varunalaya Complex-- the headquarters of the DJB will remain closed from the second half of Thursday to Saturday, according to an official statement.

Updated: May 28, 2020 20:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On May 17, a DJB staff member was found coronavirus positive, following which the water utility placed ten of its staff members in the Tagore Garden area under quarantine. (Image used for representation). (FILE PHOTO.)

Three Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employees posted at its headquarters in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh have been detected Covid-19 positive, according to DJB officials. After the three employees tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, the second floor of the DJB’s office will be shut till May 30 for sanitisation.

In an order, Paras Ram, Director (administration and personnel), DJB, said the floor will be sealed from the second half of Thursday till May 30.

The civic body’s officials have also been directed to get the entire headquarters sanitised immediately.



On May 17, a DJB staff member was found coronavirus positive, following which the water utility placed ten of its staff members in the Tagore Garden area under quarantine.

India’s Covid-19 count reached 1,58,333 on Thursday, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data.

Delhi’s count of coronavirus positive cases currently stands at 15,257, which includes 7,264 patients who have recovered from the deadly infection.

