Home / India News / 3 die by suicide after family member succumbs to Covid-19 in Andhra: Cops

3 die by suicide after family member succumbs to Covid-19 in Andhra: Cops

The police recovered a note from the car they were travelling in.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 16:38 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

The incident took place three days after the head of the family died of Covid-19. (Photo @APPOLICE100)

Three members of a family died by suicide and their bodies were found in the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district in the early hours of Wednesday, said the police. The incident took place three days after the head of the family died of Covid-19.

According to Kovvur deputy superintendent of police K Rajeshwara Reddy, the deceased were a 50-year old woman, her 25-year-old son and 23-year- old daughter.

The woman’s husband (52) died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Rajahmundry in East Godavari district on August 16 and was cremated by the civic authorities the following day.

“Preliminary enquiries revealed that the family came to the road-cum-rail bridge on Godavari river at Kovvur in a car at around 1 am and jumped into the river, which has been in full spate due to heavy floods,” Reddy said.



The police recovered a note from the car they were travelling in.

“Apparently, they were in a state of depression after the death of the head of the family and none of their relatives had called on them,” the DSP said.

The bodies were yet to be recovered from the river due to heavy floods.

“Investigation is going on,” Reddy said.

Suicide helpline in Andhra Pradesh:

Government General Hospital, Kakinada – 98499 03870

Centralised helpline for anxiety, depression, suicidal tendencies and alcoholics in times of Covid-19: 104/1902

