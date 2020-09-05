Sections
3 die in road mishaps on Kashmir highway in Ramban

The accidents were reported early morning on Saturday on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:34 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jammu

Both the vehicles tumbled into gorge off Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Saturday morning. (PTI Photo/File/Representative)

Three people died in two separate road accidents on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday morning with a truck and a mini-truck plunging into a deep gorge.

“A driver of a mini truck and his helper died when their Srinagar bound mini-truck (JK-19-7275) rolled down into a deep gorge at Digdol near Ramban this morning,” said a police officer.

The dead were identified as driver Rouf Ahmed, 32, and his helper Usman Ahmed, 18, of Magerkote in Ramsu.

Earlier, at about 6 am, another truck (JK18 A -0557) on its way from Jammu towards Srinagar, rolled down into a 120 feet deep gorge near Chamalwas in Banihal.



Truck driver Mayssar Ahmed, 24 of Pampore in Srinagar, died while two others identified as Basid Ahmad and Furkan Ahmad of Pampore were injured.

Also Read: After brief disruption, traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

They were shifted to the district hospital in Banihal for treatment.

The 270 kilometre-long Jammu-Srinagar, the only all-weather surface link to Kashmir-- has seen disruptions in the last few days due to heavy rains and landslides. The highway reopened for traffic on Friday afternoon after a brief disruption caused by landslides due to persistent rains. Earlier, this week, fresh traffic on the highway was affected for about 5 days due to landslides washing away a portion of the road in Ramban.

