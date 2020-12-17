3 IPS officers responsible for Nadda’s security in Bengal posted on central deputation

The Union ministry of home affairs on Thursday posted three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from West Bengal, responsible for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda’s security, on central deputation for five years.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit back, tweeting that it is unconstitutional, a brazen attempt by the Centre to control the state machinery by proxy and that the state will not bow down.

According to top government officials, IG (south Bengal) Rajeev Mishra has been posted as IG of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, DIG (Presidency Range) Praveen Tripathi has been posted as DIG, Sashastra Seema Bal, and SP of Diamond Harbour, Bholanath Pandey, has been posted as SP of Bureau of Police Research and Development.

On December 10, Nadda’s convoy was attacked in South 24 Parganas -- a TMC stronghold. Nadda was on his way to attend a BJP programme at Diamond Harbour, which is the constituency of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. Banerjee is also the nephew of the chief minister.

“GoI’s order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of of IPS Cadre Rule 1954,” Banerjee tweeted on Thursday.

“This act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon State’s jurisdiction & demoralize the serving officers in WB. This move, particularly before the elections are against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It’s unconstitutional & completely unacceptable,” she added.

“We wouldn’t allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the State machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist & undemocratic forces,” she tweeted.

Soon after the December 10 incident, MHA had recalled the three IPS officers from West Bengal. The Mamata Banerjee administration, however, refused to release them. The Centre found the letter, sent by the state on December 11, as unsatisfactory.

The MHA wrote a fresh letter to the state government, stating that the latter has failed to adhere to the rules and according to section 6 (1) of the IPS Cadre Rule, in case there is any disagreement between the Centre and the state, the former’s decision shall prevail.

A senior officer said that the three will have to report at their respective postings immediately or they may face further action.