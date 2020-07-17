Sections
Home / India News / 3 Jaish terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter, top IED expert among them: Police

Three soldiers were injured in the encounter. They have been admitted to the army hospital.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The encounter began in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday morning. (ANI photo)

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday, the police said. They have been identified as members of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), according to news agency ANI, which quoted Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh.

“Three terrorists were killed in a joint operation launched in the wee hours of Friday by the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) units, Army and the Kulgam Police on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in village Chimmer,” Singh said.

The DGP said that the terrorists were given instructions by their Pakistani handlers and were responsible for a large number of attacks.

Out of the three terrorists, one has been identified as Walid, a Pakistan national. He was active in Jammu and Kashmir for past one and half years, the police said. “He had escaped our cordon four times and was the most wanted terrorist,” said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir.



The DGP said that Walid was a top IED expert.

Three soldiers were injured in the encounter, which began early in Friday after the security forces got inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Nagnad-Chimmer area. A search and cordon operation was launched, and when the security forces reached the area the terrorists opened fire and the gunfight began, the police said.

The injured soldiers have been admitted to the army hospital.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the terrorists, the police said.

