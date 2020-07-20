Sections
Home / India News / 3 killed, 8 missing after cloud burst in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

“A rescue team is present at the spot,” VK Jogdande, Pithoragarh’s district magistrate was quoted as saying by ANI.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 10:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to the news agency, the three people were killed in Madkot and the eight others went missing from a neighbouring village. (HT file photo. Representative image)

Three people were killed and eight others are missing following a cloud burst in a village in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

According to the news agency, the three people were killed in Madkot and the eight others went missing from a neighbouring village.

More details are awaited.



