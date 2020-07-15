3 killed as building collapses in Dehradun, many feared trapped; rescue operation underway

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NDRF personnel trying to rescue people from under the debris of the building which collapsed in Dehradun on Tuesday night. (ANI Photo)

Three people were injured and many others feared trapped after a building collapsed in Chukkuwala area of Dehradun in Uttarakhand late on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

The state’s disaster response force had reached the spot and launched rescue operation. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also roped in later, ANI further reported.

The rescuers were able to pull out three people alive from under the rubble. Three dead bodies were also retrieved, ANI quoted NDRF chief Satya Pradhan as saying.

Those injured have been admitted to local hospital.

More details are awaited.