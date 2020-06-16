Sections
Home / India News / 3 killed in Odisha over witchcraft allegations

3 killed in Odisha over witchcraft allegations

Police in Rayagada district said Premananda Mandangi of Badakoshapad village hacked his neighbours Jadumani Mandangi (45) and Poli Madangi (50). Both died on the spot.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 07:34 IST

By Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

A 30-year-old man beheaded a woman in Mayurbhanj district before walking into the police station with the severed head . (Shutterstock Photo/Representative Image )

Three people, including a woman, were hacked to death over suspicions of practising black magic in two districts in Odisha, police said on Monday.

A 30-year-old man beheaded a woman in Mayurbhanj district before walking into the police station with the severed head and in Rayagada district, a man hacked two elderly people to death.

Swarnalata Minz, Khunta police station inspector, said Budhuram Singh from Karakachia Nuasahi village of Mayurbhanj district killed his neighbour Champa Singh, 60, suspecting her to be responsible for the death of his young daughter last Wednesday.

Champa was inside her house when Budhiram dragged her out and chopped her head with an axe. Later, he walked to the police station with the severed head and surrendered before the cops.



Police in Rayagada district said Premananda Mandangi of Badakoshapad village under Seskhal Police station area of the district hacked his neighbours Jadumani Mandangi (45) and Poli Madangi (50). Both died on the spot.

Premananda had earlier alleged that three of his family members were killed by Jadumani and Poli by performing black magic.

A village meeting was held three months ago where Jadumani and Poli were asked to pay Rs 3,000 as a penalty for practising black magic. However, they didn’t pay the fine.

The police arrested accused Premanand and seized the bodies of Jadumani and Poli after they were informed by the victims’ families.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last director Mukesh Chhabra pens emotional note
Jun 16, 2020 08:45 IST
JKBOSE 10th Result 2020: Pass percentage rises to 70%, says board
Jun 16, 2020 08:43 IST
Beijing Covid-19 cases cross 100 in 5 days, 2 lakh linked to cluster market screened
Jun 16, 2020 08:44 IST
Steve Smith names the most impressive Indian player
Jun 16, 2020 08:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.