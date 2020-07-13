Sections
Home / India News / 3 LeT terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore

3 LeT terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore

Police confirmed that one of the terrorists killed in encounter was involved in an attack on security forces at Sopore, in which one CRPF jawan and a civilian were killed.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 02:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Army personnel rush toward encounter site in Hardshiva village of north Kashmir’s Sopore. (ANI File Photo )

Two Pakistani nationals were among the three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, officials said.

“Two of the killed terrorist were foreigners and have been identified as Abu Rafia, alias Usman, and Saifullah, both residentsof Pakistan. Abu Rafia, alias Usman, was active in the Valley since year 2016,” a police spokesperson said. The third terrorist is yet to be identified, they added.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, confirmed that Usman was involved in an attack on security forces at Sopore, in which one CRPF jawan and a civilian were killed. “Pakistani LeT terrorist Usman killed in encounter. He was involved in recent terror attack at Sopore in which one CRPF jawan was martyred and a civilian was also killed. Big success for Police & SFs,” he said.

A joint party of police, army and CRPF launched a search operation at Rebban area of Sopore around midnight following a tip-off, a police official said.



“A cordon was laid and contact established (with militants) which led to a gunfight,” an army spokesman said. The gunfight continued throughout the day, killing three terrorists, the official added. “Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Searches were going,” Kashmir Police Zone tweeted later in the day.

Meanwhile, suspected militants hurled two grenades on a team of security personnel in Pulwama on Sunday, but they didn’t explode, an army spokesperson said. “Terrorist attempted an attack on CAPF at 1645 hours today at Chersoo, Awantipora. Suspects moving on a bike threw 2 grenades on CAPF (who were) deploying without taking out pins. Grenades didn’t explode.” Attackers have been arrested.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Why Bihar lags in population control
Jul 13, 2020 02:51 IST
‘MAKING HISTORY’: US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot
Jul 13, 2020 02:35 IST
House strove for just social order: Supreme Court judge
Jul 13, 2020 02:29 IST
Shravan puja takes a virtual detour during Covid-19
Jul 13, 2020 02:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.