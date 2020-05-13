Sections
Home / India News / 3-member EC panel to look into judgment invalidating Gujarat BJP minister’s election win

3-member EC panel to look into judgment invalidating Gujarat BJP minister’s election win

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has decided to set up a three-member committee to look into the Gujarat high court verdict that invalidated the election of state education and law minister...

Updated: May 13, 2020 00:02 IST

By Deeksha Bhardwaj,

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has decided to set up a three-member committee to look into the Gujarat high court verdict that invalidated the election of state education and law minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

The minister had been elected from the Dholka assembly constituency in the 2017 assembly elections.

The high court on Tuesday ruled that he won the poll through “corrupt practices” after a petition was moved by Congress leader Ashwin Rathod, who lost the election to Chudasama by a mere 327 votes.

The petition had alleged several malpractices and irregularities in the election.



The EC has now appointed Umesh Sinha, secretary-general at the Election Commission, to head the panel along with Chandra Bhushan Kumar, deputy election commissioner and Vijay Pandey, director, law, to examine the details of the judgment and present it before the Commission “at the earliest”.

The Commission has also directed the Gujarat government to “initiate disciplinary action against the returning officer Dhaval Jani,” who oversaw the election. “The proceedings are underway,” states the release.

The high court had also made scathing observations on the returning officer, stating that he had “allowed himself to be used as a tool” by Chudasama adding that he “obediently behaved and danced to the tunes” of the BJP minister.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expel Chudasama from the party.

Questioning the Prime Minister’s “silence” on the issue, Sibal said if he was serious on ending corruption in the country, he should take strict action against the minister from his home state.

“This is an example of how our governments, ministers, Election Commission are engulfed in corruption and Modi ji is silent,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
May 12, 2020 22:33 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

Mumbai topped in reduction of pollutants among six cities
May 13, 2020 00:34 IST
TIFR develops country’s first low-cost device to test efficacy of masks
May 13, 2020 00:30 IST
Completion of medical college in Mohali held up amid Covid-19 lockdown, session not starting anytime soon
May 13, 2020 00:29 IST
Labourers block National Highway in Ludhiana, demand arrangements for sending them to native places
May 13, 2020 00:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.