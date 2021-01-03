3 men framed in false ‘love jihad’ case: Cops

Lucknow: Two days after a case was lodged against three Muslim men for allegedly intimidating a 24-year-old married woman in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh to convert her religion, the police on Sunday said the men had been framed and it had begun proceedings to overturn the case.

A first information report (FIR) accusing the men of intimidation and threatening the woman to convert her religion had been lodged at Faridpur police station of Bareilly on December 31. The FIR was lodged on a complaint by the woman’s maternal uncle.

The three Muslim men had been booked under the controversial Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

“According to the complainant, on December 1 last year, when the girl was returning home from college, one Abrar, along with his cousins Maisur and Irshad, tried to forcibly convert her religion and threatened her for marriage,” said Bareilly’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan.

Preliminary investigation by the police found that the claim was false.

“We came to know that the accused were not present at the crime spot at the time of the incident as mentioned in the complaint. It was further corroborated by the mobile phone location of the accused,” said the SSP, adding that the complaint seems to have been lodged because of a personal grudge.