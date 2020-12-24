Sections
Home / India News / 3 men kidnapped by militants in Tripura freed after 2 weeks

3 men kidnapped by militants in Tripura freed after 2 weeks

Assistant Inspector General of Tripura police Subrata Chakraborty told the reporters on Thursday that the abducted persons were released due to police and security forces’ continuous operations on the overground members of the militant outfit in the state.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:54 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

The police earlier informed that extensive coordinated operations were conducted on both sides of the Indo-Bangla border to trace the three kidnapped persons. (Representative HT photo)

Almost a fortnight after three border fencing workers were abducted nearly 100 metres away from the India-Bangladesh international border by banned militant group National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT-BM) ultras, the men were released on Wednesday, said police.

Though some sources claimed that family members of the victims paid ransom to the militants to get them released, the police said these reports were not verified.

The three workers are: Subhash Bhowmik (48), Subal Debnath (37) and Gana Mohan Tripura (37). They were abducted on December 7 from Malda Kumar Para and Hariamoni Para in Ambassa sub division of Dhalai district. The location is nearly 100 metres away from the Indo-Bangla international border.



Two days after their abduction, police arrested three facilitators of the insurgent outfit who belonged to Malda Para, the place where the incident took place. The police earlier informed that extensive coordinated operations were conducted on both sides of the Indo-Bangla border to trace the three kidnapped persons.

Four days after the abduction, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that his government would not compromise with extremists.

The NLFT was formed on March 12 in 1989 keeping an agenda of sovereign Tripura. It was banned in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and then under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

According to the Union ministry of home affairs, the NLFT was responsible for violent activities including 317 insurgency incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives during the period 2005-2015.

