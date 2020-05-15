Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 3 migrant labourers dead, 14 hurt as truck hits two vehicles

3 migrant labourers dead, 14 hurt as truck hits two vehicles

The speeding truck first collided head-on with the pick-up van carrying 15 migrant labourers before hitting another truck that was behind the van, Guna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarun Nayak said.

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Guna

A migrant worker carries her child, as they make their way across the border to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). (Reuters file photo)

Three migrant labourers going to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra were killed and 14 others injured after a truck rammed into two vehicles on Guna bypass on the Agra-Mumbai national highway on Friday evening, a senior police official said.

The speeding truck first collided head-on with the pick-up van carrying 15 migrant labourers before hitting another truck that was behind the van, Guna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarun Nayak said.

“Two labourers died on the spot, while the third one succumbed to his injuries on way to a hospital. Twelve others travelling in the van were left injured,” he said.

“Besides them, two persons sitting in the truck that was behind the van, also suffered injuries in the accident.



All of them were admitted to the district hospital,” the official said.

Five of the injured are in a serious condition and were referred to Gwalior for treatment, he said.

Two of the deceased labourers belong to Ghazipur town in Uttar Pradesh and the third one is of Azamgarh town from the same state. They were identified as Mahesh Prajapati (35), Pramod Pal (24) and Deepak Prajapati (34), he added.

On Thursday, eight migrant labourers were killed when an empty bus hit a truck carrying them to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra. One more person had later succumbed to the injuries in the hospital.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

States look to ease curbs, restart interstate travel in lockdown 4.0
May 15, 2020 23:50 IST
4 Nanded returnees among 8 more test positive in Punjab
May 15, 2020 23:50 IST
Top court stays HC order asking TN to shut liquor shops
May 15, 2020 23:49 IST
History-sheeter, accomplice sodomise 23-year-old man in Ludhiana
May 15, 2020 23:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.