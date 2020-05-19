Sections
Home / India News / 3 migrant workers killed, 12 injured after vehicle overturns in UP’s Mahoba

Updated: May 19, 2020 07:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

At least 17 people were travelling in the vehicle when it overturned on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in UP . (ANI / Twitter )

Three migrant labourers were killed and more than 12 injured after a vehicle carrying them overturned on a highway late on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

About 17 people were travelling in the vehicle when the accident took place on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, according to ANI.

ML Patidar, Mahoba’s superintendent of police, said the vehicle, which was carrying the people from Delhi, overturned after a tyre burst.

The injured have been admitted to hospital.



