3 migrant workers, on their way from Mumbai to Bihar, crushed by dumper truck in UP

The driver of the dumper truck has been taken into custody. A case has been registered against him for rash driving.

Updated: May 22, 2020 13:55 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Varanasi

The Innova car was damaged in the accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Friday morning. (HT Photo)

Three migrant workers, who were on their way to Bihar from Mumbai, were crushed to death by a dumper truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district. The accident happened near Basahi Kala village in Lalganj police station area early on Friday morning.

According to the police, they were part of a seven-member group which had booked a car - a Toyota Innova - in Mumbai to go to their villages in Bihar. Three of them - Raju Singh (26), Saurabh Singh (28) and Amit Kumar Singh (23) - were residents of Gopalganj in Bihar and Vishal Kumar Paswan (27), Munna Singh (28), Vikram Kumar (27) and Rohit Paswan (23) belonged to Vashaili, said the police.

The police further said that the driver was feeling tired, so he stopped the vehicle along the road during wee hours of Friday. All of them got down and slept along the road. That’s then a speeding dumper truck ran over them. Raju, Amit and Saurabh died on the spot and Vishal, Rohit, Vikram and Munna were injured. The driver of the car is safe, the police said.

Station officer Lalganj, Harishchandra, said that the driver of the dumper has been taken into custody. A case has been registered against him for rash driving.



Divisional Commissioner Preeti Shukla and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mirzapur range Piyush Srivastava, District Magistrate Sushil Patel and Superintendent of Police Dr Dharmvir inspected the spot.

Shukla said that they (the youths) should have stayed at a shelter home. The station officer has been instructed to conduct medical examination of the driver.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of three migrants in Mirzapur.

He announced monetary assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. He also instructed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured.

The chief minister also asked officials to send the bodies of the deceased to Bihar.

