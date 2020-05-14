Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 3 more Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand, state tally reaches 75

3 more Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand, state tally reaches 75

Out of the 75 cases, 24 patients are active coronavirus cases while 50 patients have recovered from the infection.

Updated: May 14, 2020 15:06 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh, Dehradun

Migrants on board buses bound for Uttarakhand, during lockdown. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Three more Covid-19 cases have been reported from the Dehradun district on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand to 75, said the state Health Department.

Out of the 75 cases, 24 patients are active coronavirus cases while 50 patients have recovered from the infection.

As of Thursday, one fatality has been reported due to Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FM’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
May 14, 2020 13:44 IST
President’s virus-led austerity drive: No new limousine, no lavish spread, limited flower decorations
May 14, 2020 14:28 IST
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots offer hope, not red zone ground rules
May 14, 2020 14:49 IST
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
May 14, 2020 15:31 IST

latest news

We need to stand together and help each other: Katrina Kaif
May 14, 2020 15:44 IST
UN hails India’s ‘impressive’ stimulus package to revive Covid hit economy
May 14, 2020 15:42 IST
Rupee settles 10 paise lower at 75.56 against US dollar
May 14, 2020 15:39 IST
Covid-19: France’s bookstores fight for survival post coronavirus lockdown
May 14, 2020 15:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.