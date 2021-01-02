Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 3 more who returned to Kolkata from UK test Covid-19 positive

3 more who returned to Kolkata from UK test Covid-19 positive

Their samples for genome sequencing to ascertain whether they were infected with the new and more contagious strain of the disease found in the UK

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 10:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata Hindustan Times

A tram carrying passengers runs on a track to raise awareness against the coronavirus on the New Year's eve at Esplannade Tram depot in Kolkata. (PTI)

At least three more people, who returned to Kolkata from London on December 20, have been detected with Covid-19, prompting authorities to send their samples for genome sequencing to ascertain whether they were infected with the new and more contagious strain of the disease found in the UK.

“All three have been kept in isolation in a state-run hospital in Kolkata,” said a health department official.

Earlier two people, who had returned on the same December 20 flight, were detected with Covid-19. One of them was later found to be carrying the new strain.

The five were among the 222 passengers, who arrived in Kolkata from London on December 20. That was the last flight to have arrived from London before the government suspended all flights from the UK from December 23.



A dry run for Covid-19 vaccination was separately scheduled to be launched in West Bengal on Saturday. Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat earlier conducted dry runs.

“Three areas in North 24 Parganas district – Amdanga, Duttabad, and Madhyamgram -- have been selected for the dry run in West Bengal,” said a second official.

Out of the 5,53,000 Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, at least 11,60,00 cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas followed by 12,30,00 in Kolkata.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Come up with ways to turn local into global’: PM Modi lays foundation stone of IIM Sambalpur
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
5 states have highest active Covid-19 cases in India: Govt
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
3 more who returned to Kolkata from UK test Covid-19 positive
by HT Correspondent
North India, already shivering with freezing temperatures, sees rainfall
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

‘An 8th-ranked team beat India in the final’: Hasan Ali recalls 2017 CT win
by hindustantimes.com
How demonstrations led to Argentina legalising abortion
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Chewy sends pet paintings to keep customers from straying
by Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Manipal University Jaipur launches UGC-recognised online degree programmes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.