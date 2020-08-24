Sections
3 buried under debris while clearing landslide site in Uttarakhand, 1 body recovered

Praveen Alok from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), said, “All three persons were buried under the debris as big rocks fell from the mountain”.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 11:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

SDRF officials conducting rescue op ater landslide in Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. (HT Photo)

A 32-year-old man involved in clearing a landslide site died after he was buried under debris on Monday morning in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district, officials said.

He was among the three people clearing the debris after a landslide near the Kaudiyala area on the Rishikesh-Srinagar stretch of National Highway 58 in Tehri Garhwal. All of them were buried along with the earthmoving machine and excavator when the fresh landslide occurred around 5:20 am.

Two of the men have been identified as Prabhat, 32, resident of Punjab’s Gurdaspur and the JCB operator, and Sanjeev Kumar, 40, resident of Punjab’s Pathankot, who was driving the Pokland machine.

“All three persons were buried under the debris as big rocks fell from the mountain. We have recovered one body and work is underway to rescue others. The two others are also feared dead as body parts have been scattered,” Praveen Alok from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which is conducting the search and rescue operation, said.



Also read: Don’t delay development projects, Jammu and Kashmir LG tells officers

A video of the landslide went viral on social media.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert from August 24 to 27, predicting heavy rainfall with intense spells at isolated places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Dehradun and Chamoli districts of the state. Lightning is also likely to occur at isolated places in the state on these days.

For August 26 to 27, the met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, with intense spells, at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Haridwar, Tehri, Nainital, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts

