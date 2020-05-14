3 people including Jamaati tests positive for Covid-19, tally mounts to 72 in Uttarakhand

A 27-year-old man with travel history from Gurugram tested positive in the hilly district of Almora while a 52-year-old woman from Dehradun was found Covid-19 positive. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Three people, including a 30-year-old jamaati from Nainital district with travel history from Amravati in Maharashtra, tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 72 in the state.

Dr Bharti Rana, chief medical officer of Nainital district, said that the 30-year-old jamaati who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday was part of a group of 14 jamaatis who recently returned to the state.

“A group of 14 jamaatis reached Nainital on May 8 using their private vehicle from Amravati in Maharashtra when we had immediately put all of them in institutional quarantine and sent their samples for testing. Seven people tested negative earlier, the 30-year-old tested positive on Wednesday. The results of six people are awaited,” said Dr Rana.

A 27-year-old man with travel history from Gurugram tested positive in the hilly district of Almora while a 52-year-old woman from Dehradun was found Covid-19 positive.

As per the health bulletin released by the state government on Wednesday, “One new positive case of Covid-19 was detected in district Almora. The sample was tested positive at Viral Research and Diagnostic Lab in Haldwani. As per the travel history, the 27-year-old male patient came from Gurugram to Ranikhet.”

This is the second Covid-19 case reported from Almora district after 38 days, the last case was reported on April 4.

Earlier in the day, a 52-year-old woman from Dehradun tested positive for Covid-19. “A 52-year-old female patient’s swab samples tested positive at Doon Medical College Lab Report,” said the daily bulletin issued by the state health department.

This is the first positive case to be reported from Dehradun after a gap of four days since the last case was reported on May 8. With the latest case, the doubling rate in the past seven in Dehradun district reduced to 84.89 days from 167.38 days. So far, the district has reported 36 cases with 26 patients successfully recovering from the disease. There are ten active cases in the district now.

On Tuesday, a 23-year-old girl, who had recently returned from Gurugram to Haldwani in Nainital district, tested positive for coronavirus. This was the first Covid-19 positive case in Nainital district after 18 days. The last one was reported on April 24.

Uttarakhand has tested 10,792 swab samples so far. Maximum number of tests have been done in Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts.