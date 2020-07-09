Sections
Home / India News / 3 senior officials of liquor manufacturing company arrested in Bhopal

3 senior officials of liquor manufacturing company arrested in Bhopal

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the DGGI claimed to have unearthed tax evasion of more than Rs 500 crore on part of a gutkha and cigarette manufacturer in Indore in June.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 07:50 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The intelligence agency which arrested the liquor company officials didn’t disclose their names. (Representative Photo/PTI)

Three senior officials of a liquor manufacturing company, including its owner, were arrested by Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Bhopal on Wednesday night. They were arrested for supplying Rs 20 crore worth hand sanitiser without paying GST.

The company produces liquor under a popular brand.

“Three senior executive/owners of the company were arrested for supplying more than Rs 20 crore hand sanitiser without bills and payment of goods and sales tax (GST),” a DGGI official said after the arrest.

The DGGI didn’t disclose the names of persons arrested. However, it said, “They have been taken to JP Hospital for a medical examination. They were arrested under Section 69 of CGST Act.”



Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the DGGI claimed to have unearthed tax evasion of more than Rs 500 crore on part of a gutkha and cigarette manufacturer in Indore in June. The owner of the company was arrested too.

The DGGI is the apex intelligence and investigative agency for matters relating to violation of the goods and service tax, Central Excise duty and service tax, as per the agency’s information.

